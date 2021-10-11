Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $206.08 Million Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,030,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,812 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 4.95% of National Vision worth $206,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in National Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 30.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $57.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $61.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

