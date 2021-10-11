Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $206.51 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,474,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 35,694 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of CVS Health worth $206,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS stock opened at $84.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $111.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.