Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $243.12 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,010,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 504,052 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.88% of Synchrony Financial worth $243,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,603 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,851 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 409.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $50.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average is $46.92. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

