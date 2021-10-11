Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $362.05 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,774,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 610,110 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.26% of Nucor worth $362,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after buying an additional 4,857,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after buying an additional 661,012 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after acquiring an additional 441,247 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,325,000 after acquiring an additional 356,549 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,141,000 after acquiring an additional 335,199 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,534,162.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $99.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.25.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

