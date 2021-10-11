Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $459.87 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,393,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371,298 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.18% of Apollo Global Management worth $459,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704,450 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 618.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $52,766,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 972.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 957,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,003,000 after purchasing an additional 868,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,139,000 after purchasing an additional 809,498 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 78,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $4,989,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,404,104 shares of company stock valued at $142,612,127. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APO stock opened at $65.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $65.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.