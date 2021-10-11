Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $469.85 Million Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,596,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,784 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.99% of Trex worth $469,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 4.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Trex by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Trex by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trex by 1.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $104.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $114.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.07 and its 200-day moving average is $102.34.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

