Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,827,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.59% of XPO Logistics worth $255,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiger Eye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 75,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,015,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 30,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $78.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.79 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.59.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.27.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

