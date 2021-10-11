Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New $221.37 Million Investment in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,235,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,369,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.74% of Shoals Technologies Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $27.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 91.60. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

