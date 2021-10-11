Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 113,644 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,666,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,644 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.82% of Elastic worth $242,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 18.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 569,628 shares of company stock valued at $93,972,004. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.37.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $155.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.78. Elastic has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

