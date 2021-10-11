Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 261,308 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 261,308 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.30% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $425,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $54.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.12. The stock has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

