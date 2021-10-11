Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 3,544,115 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 21,157.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544,115 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Lyft worth $215,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $54.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $307,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYFT. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.