Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,963,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394,542 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.39% of Vertiv worth $326,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 10.8% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in Vertiv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 294,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth $69,069,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Vertiv by 4.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth $2,320,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

NYSE VRT opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 77.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

