Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 102,307 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,541,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,307 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 5.91% of Surgery Partners worth $235,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 15.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,779,000 after purchasing an additional 73,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 859,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,267,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,162,000 after purchasing an additional 421,801 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGRY opened at $39.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 3.15. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.94.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. Analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SGRY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

