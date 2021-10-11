Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 12,843 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,843 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.72% of Northrop Grumman worth $419,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $5,643,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 20,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $389.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.54. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $390.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.10.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

