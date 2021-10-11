Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 153,225 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,410,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 153,225 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $343,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.33.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $238.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.10.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

