Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 22,515 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,515 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.19% of Insulet worth $225,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Insulet by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insulet alerts:

NASDAQ PODD opened at $290.92 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $214.93 and a 1 year high of $309.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -632.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.40.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.