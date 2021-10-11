Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 2,938 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 8.68% of Masonite International worth $237,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOOR opened at $110.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.80. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

