Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 636,872 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,528,695 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 636,872 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 5.67% of FireEye worth $273,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FireEye by 24.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FireEye by 9.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,779 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in FireEye during the first quarter worth $630,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in FireEye by 22.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,986 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye during the first quarter worth $68,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FireEye alerts:

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,167,554.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $50,019.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,498.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 113,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FEYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $17.27 on Monday. FireEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.07.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $247.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.