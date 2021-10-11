Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 66,178 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,967,406 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 66,178 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.30% of Union Pacific worth $432,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP opened at $216.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.54 and its 200 day moving average is $218.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.68.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

