Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,532,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,490,678 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.76% of Nuance Communications worth $301,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth about $104,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NUAN stock opened at $55.21 on Monday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

