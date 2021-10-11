Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105,575 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Thomson Reuters worth $207,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,686,000 after buying an additional 72,260 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,162,000 after purchasing an additional 852,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,031,000 after purchasing an additional 60,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,262,000 after purchasing an additional 173,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $113.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.62.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRI. TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.