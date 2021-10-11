Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Up 5.1%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.69. 202,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,584,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after buying an additional 2,937,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,633,000 after buying an additional 2,489,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,001,000 after buying an additional 1,798,232 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

