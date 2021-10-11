CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Reaches $0.63

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $3.61 million and $2,829.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001097 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000756 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00023411 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00023877 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,707,659 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

