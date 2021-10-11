Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $141.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.

NET has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.97.

NYSE:NET opened at $139.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $139.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.35 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.59 and its 200 day moving average is $101.08.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $5,412,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $4,247,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 713,130 shares of company stock valued at $84,736,624 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,481,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

