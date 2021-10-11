Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

GLQ stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,837. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $16.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clough Global Equity Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

