Clough Global Equity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of GLQ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,837. Clough Global Equity Fund has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $16.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clough Global Equity Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.