Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,074. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,669 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

