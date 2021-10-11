CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.57. 72,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 113,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. CLP’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

