CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 0.7% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.54. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

