Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Price Down 7%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.66 and last traded at $29.97. Approximately 18,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 547,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Get Codexis alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 686.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 164,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 143,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 232.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 68.7% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 91,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 37,439 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Codexis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.