Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY)’s share price rose 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 126,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 57,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.

About Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY)

Cogna Educação SA is a private educational organization, which engages in the provision of educational services. The firm’s activities include in-class and distance-learning, higher education and post-graduate courses, managing child, K-12 and high school teaching activities, selling textbooks and learning aids, and licensing teaching and pedagogic products.

