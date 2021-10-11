Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,314,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,922 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.25% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $91,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $75.49 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.