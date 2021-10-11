Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,271,462 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,816 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.95% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $711,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,908 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4,717.2% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average is $74.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

