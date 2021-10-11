Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Trading Up 5.1%

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s share price rose 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.74. Approximately 4,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 726,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 22.14.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,134,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $1,075,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $3,112,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $597,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

