Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.820-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.20 million-$499.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.98 million.Cognyte Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.100 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $21.64 on Monday. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.01.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.
Cognyte Software Company Profile
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.
Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.