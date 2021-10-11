Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.820-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.20 million-$499.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.98 million.Cognyte Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.100 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $21.64 on Monday. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.01.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.33 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

