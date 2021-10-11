Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.93 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.820-$0.820 EPS.

CGNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.33 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $21.64 on Monday. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.01.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.