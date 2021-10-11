Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

COHU stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $30,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,438.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $709,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,377,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 182.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 47.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cohu by 1,258.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

