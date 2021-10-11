CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Shares Up 0.8%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.65. 8,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 67,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $94.38 million and a P/E ratio of 72.37.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 24.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $734,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 380.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

