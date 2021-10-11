Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLM. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,368. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.71. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

