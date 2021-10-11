Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Trimmed by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,005,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 177,583 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Comcast worth $171,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $54.70 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average is $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

