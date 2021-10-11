Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $86.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Comerica traded as high as $85.15 and last traded at $84.99, with a volume of 717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.23.

CMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities cut their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Get Comerica alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 14.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1,863.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 63,434 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Comerica by 53.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,038 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Comerica by 21.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.41.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

About Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.