Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average of $73.68. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $4,616,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

