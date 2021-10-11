CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Holdings Trimmed by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,307 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 900,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 282,174 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 147,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,452,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.62. 59,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,695. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

