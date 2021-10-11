Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.27% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 32,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,506 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHCT. B. Riley lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.47.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

