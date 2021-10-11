Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.57.

CVLT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Summit Insights lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $73.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.80. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.52, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.