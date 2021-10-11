Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 69,800 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SID. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth $7,308,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth $1,462,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,712.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 557,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 526,491 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $5.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 105.00%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

SID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

