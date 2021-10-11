Comparing Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) & Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) and Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Peoples Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit of Texas Bancshares $142.42 million 2.91 $31.31 million $1.81 13.33 Peoples Bancorp $220.78 million 2.89 $34.77 million $1.95 16.64

Peoples Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares. Spirit of Texas Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Peoples Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit of Texas Bancshares 28.37% 11.56% 1.37% Peoples Bancorp 24.95% 11.49% 1.33%

Risk & Volatility

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Peoples Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Peoples Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00

Spirit of Texas Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.79%. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus price target of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.45%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than Spirit of Texas Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.1% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp beats Spirit of Texas Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products. The company was founded by Dean O. Bass in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, TX.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

