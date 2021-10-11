Comparing Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teligent and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent $45.31 million 0.64 -$122.02 million N/A N/A Corbus Pharmaceuticals $3.94 million 32.74 -$111.27 million ($1.42) -0.73

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teligent.

Volatility & Risk

Teligent has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Teligent and Corbus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent 0 0 0 0 N/A Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Teligent and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent -197.78% N/A -95.02% Corbus Pharmaceuticals -2,868.74% -126.28% -66.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Teligent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Teligent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals beats Teligent on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of topical and branded generic and generic injectable pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, and cosmetic markets. The company was founded by Jane E. Hager in 1977 and is headquartered in Buena, NJ.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in April 2009 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

