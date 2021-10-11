Compass (COMP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Compass (NYSE: COMP) recently:
- 10/11/2021 – Compass had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2021 – Compass was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “
- 10/5/2021 – Compass was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “
- 9/29/2021 – Compass was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “
- 9/23/2021 – Compass was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “
- 9/22/2021 – Compass was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “
- 8/26/2021 – Compass was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “
- 8/25/2021 – Compass was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “
- 8/18/2021 – Compass was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “
- 8/17/2021 – Compass was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “
COMP stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,816. Compass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57.
Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Further Reading: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.