Compass (COMP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

10/11/2021 – Compass had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Compass was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company's platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. "

10/5/2021 – Compass was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/29/2021 – Compass was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Compass was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/22/2021 – Compass was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Compass was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/25/2021 – Compass was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Compass was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/17/2021 – Compass was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

COMP stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,816. Compass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

