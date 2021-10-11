Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 111.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COMP. Compass Point upgraded shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Compass alerts:

COMP stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. Compass has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $22.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The business’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Compass will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.